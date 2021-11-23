Filip Malbasic breaks Arizona men’s tennis singles win record; women’s team lands top in-state recruit

Fresh off leading Arizona men’s tennis to its first Sweet 16 appearance in school history, senior Filip Malbasic has set the program record for most overall singles wins, passing Alejandro Reguant.

Malbasic claimed career single win No. 87 earlier this month at the Jack Kramer Tournament to break the record previously held by Reguant, who graduated last spring.

Fil the Thrill!



With the completion of the fall semester and the Jack Kramer Tournament, Filip Malbasic has passed Alejandro Reguant with most overall singles wins in Arizona Tennis program history. Congratulations Filip! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/SiUCVJAiSl — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) November 18, 2021

Malbasic, a native of Stockholm, Sweeden, is in his fifth season as a Wildcat. He is a two-time All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection.

Malbasic, Carlos Hassey and Jonas Ziverts make up the core of the senior class. Reigning Pac-12 Rookie of the Year Gustaf Strom is expected to be UA’s top player in 2022.

Arizona also welcomes in freshman Colton Smith, the highest-ranked American recruit of head coach Clancy Shields’ tenure. The Tumwater, Wash. native was the No. 7 U.S. prospect in his class.

It’s not just the men’s team who is reeling in top prospects, either.

Last week, Tucson’s Tanvi Narendran, a top-50 recruit in the 2022 class, committed to the women’s program. The University High School senior is a 5-star prospect according to Tennis Recruiting Network and ranks No. 2 in Arizona and No. 43 nationally.

Five-star recruit Tanvi Narendran (#43 in the class of 2022 / #2 in Arizona @TennisRecNet) has verbally committed to @ArizonaWTennis. Has risen over 150 spots in her recruiting class over the last three years. pic.twitter.com/BFZyLB1Qa4 — Parsa Bombs (@ParsaBombs) November 19, 2021

Landing Narendran is a major coup for head coach Ryan Stotland and his staff.

Women’s tennis also has a class of 2022 commitment from Canadian Reece Carter, who is No. 187 in the International Tennis Federation Junior rankings.

The collegiate tennis season picks up competitively in January.