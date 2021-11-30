WBCA poll not as high on Arizona women’s basketball as Associated Press

The USA Today/WBCA coaches poll was released on Tuesday, and Arizona women’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 11. That comes a day after the Wildcats moved to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25.

The coaches started the year higher on Arizona than the media was. In the preseason polls, the press placed the Wildcats at No. 22 while the coaches had them at No. 15. Since then, the writers have been much more impressed by the team, moving them into the Top 10 last week, then up again after they went 3-0 in last week’s Paradise Jam.

The coaches did rate the Pac-12 as a whole higher than the writers did. The AP dropped UCLA out of the poll altogether after the Bruins lost two games last week, but the WBCA voters have them at No. 24 this week. The coaches also have Oregon State slightly higher at No. 21 instead of No. 23 like the writers.

Oregon dropped after not playing last week. The two-loss Ducks are now No. 16 in the WBCA poll after sitting at No. 13 last week.

Stanford moved up after going 2-1 last week against three Top 25 teams with those wins coming against two teams that were in the WBCA’s top six. The Cardinal had only dropped to No. 5 in the WBCA poll, so the move to No. 4 wasn’t as big as their jump from No. 7 to No. 4 in the AP poll.

The coaches are also giving votes to Colorado and Washington State.