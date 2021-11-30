Arizona men’s ice hockey to move to new home in 2024

The University of Arizona men’s club hockey team will soon have its own home.

The Wildcats will play at the Mosaic Quarter Iceplex at Kino Sports & Entertainment Complex beginning August 2024.

Arizona hockey will hold exclusive rights to Rink 1 of the Iceplex. The 3,000-seat Iceplex has been designed to allow for dedicated locker rooms, coach’s offices, film review facilities and additional, flex space.

The Iceplex and a Field House are included in Phase 1 of construction of the Mosaic Quarter site. Phase 2 includes a pavilion and sportsplex, scheduled to open by August 2025. The pavilion will consist of four restaurant concepts with outdoor seating, open pedestrian and lounge spaces and urban splashpads.

The third and final phase of construction includes two hotels set to open in August 2026 and a stadium and parking garage scheduled for March 2027.

More information on the site’s development and renderings of the Iceplex can be found in this November Pima County memorandum.

UA hockey competes in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. Led by coach Chad Berman, the Wildcats are ranked No. 14 with a 12-5 record. They are currently riding a seven-game winning streak heading into Friday and Saturday home matches against ASU at Tucson Convention Center.