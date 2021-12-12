Arizona women’s golf’s Hou sisters earn LPGA Tour status, likely turning pro

Sisters Yu-Sang and Vivian Hou are ready to move on from the Arizona women’s golf program but for good reason.

On Sunday, the Hous graduated from LPGA Q-School to earn status on the 2022 Tour, as did former Arizona golfer Bianca Pagdanganan.

TRIPLE clap for the 3️⃣ Wildcats who finished in Top 45 to end LPGA Q-School to earn status in 2022.



Congrats Bianca, Yu-Sang and Vivian! ❤️ so proud of you! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/TTFKHZrOu8 — Arizona Women's Golf (@ArizonaWGolf) December 12, 2021

The Hous were two of four college golfers to earn Tour status and according to Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine, both sisters are likely to turn pro.

Four of the seven college players who qualified for #QSeries have earned LPGA status for next season:



• Sisters Vivian and Yu-Sang Hou (Arizona)

• Brooke Matthews (Arkansas)

• Gina Kim (Duke)



Hous say they are likely turning pro. Matthews, Kim say decisions to be made soon. — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) December 12, 2021

Q-School is a grueling 2-week, 8-round challenge that awards the top 45 finishers a spot in most tournaments on the upcoming Tour.

This year, Q-School was played at two venues in Alabama. To qualify for the second week, golfers had to survive the first week of cuts. Former Arizona 2018 national champions Haley Moore and Gigi Stoll both missed the initial cut.

The Hous both made it through Q-School with flying colors. Vivian was the top amateur scorer with a 10-under par, tied for 20th overall. Yu-Sang shot 7-under, tied for 30th.

Pagdanganan, who turned pro after graduating in 2019, shot 14-under to finish 10th.

It’s no surprise that either Hou sister qualified; Vivian is the former No. 1-ranked world amateur, while Yu-Sang is a two-time Second Team All-American. Yu-Sang is also Arizona’s last remaining member of the 2018 national championship team.

With the Hous likely out of the picture for the upcoming spring season, Arizona coach Laura Ianello will have to rely even more heavily on upperclassmen Gile Bite Starkute and Ya Chun Chang as the Wildcats aim for a fourth consecutive NCAA Championships match play appearance.

UA returns to action with the Superstition Challenge Jan. 24-25 in Gold Canyon, Ariz.