3-star cornerback Kyron Chambers flips from Arizona to TCU

The Arizona Wildcats have been closing strong on the recruiting trail just before the start of the early signing period, but on Sunday they suffered a setback.

Kyron Chambers, a 3-star cornerback from the Dallas area, backed off his commitment to the UA and later committed to TCU.

After a careful discussion with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Arizona. #RespectMyDecision — Kyron Chambers (@kyronchambers_) December 13, 2021

The 6-foot, 195-pound Chambers is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 563 player in the 2022 recruiting class as well as the nation’s 53rd-best corner and the No. 79 prospect from Texas. He originally committed to the UA in June, picking the Wildcats over ASU, Cal, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Texas Tech.

But in the past two weeks he has picked up offers from the new coaching staffs at TCU and Washington.

Chambers is the sixth player to decommit from Arizona in the 2022 class, the third since October. Arizona’s class is still ranked third in the Pac-12 and 33rd in the country, per 247Sports, with 17 known pledges, and another commitment could be coming soon with UA coach Jedd Fisch sending out three dancing cacti tweets—his way of indicating a commitment—on Saturday when 3-star wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. and 3-star edge rusher Isaiah Ward committed to the Wildcats.