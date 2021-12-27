Arizona Bowl canceled after Boise State withdraws, Central Michigan opts for Sun Bowl

The 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl has been called off.

Boise State withdrew from the bowl Monday after determining it did not have enough players to compete due to COVID-19 issues and hours later, Central Michigan opted out of the Arizona Bowl to instead compete in the Sun Bowl.

pic.twitter.com/thFa3EOArY — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (@theARIZONABOWL) December 28, 2021

CMU’s Sun Bowl opponent, Washington State, was left hanging when Miami pulled out of the El Paso-based game on Sunday due to COVID problems of its own.

Sources: Washington State has been informed they’ll be playing Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 28, 2021

The Sun Bowl will likely need to pay the Arizona Bowl financial compensation to bring the Chippewas to their bowl game.

The cancelation of the Arizona Bowl is a bummer for the game’s organizers and for the Tucson tourism sector, which was relying on tens of thousands of fans to travel from out of state.

