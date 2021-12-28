TV info released for 2022 Arizona baseball, softball seasons

The college baseball and softball seasons are just around the corner, with games scheduled to begin in mid-February. And while there’s a boatload of home games for Arizona fans to attend, there’s also quite a few chances to watch each squad on TV or via the internet.

The baseball and softball teams will each have 19 regular-season games televised or streamed live, with the vast majority on the Pac-12 Network.

The UA baseball team’s three season-opening games at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas will be streamed by FloSports, starting with the Feb. 18 matchup against Kansas State that will serve as the coaching debut of Wildcats alum Chip Hale.

The first UA softball games to be televised are when the Wildcats get into Pac-12 play, opening at UCLA, with the three games March 19-21 all on the Pac-12 Network. Baseball’s first home conference series against Stanford will also be shown that weekend on Pac-12 Network.

Additionally, Arizona’s games in the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament, set for May 25-29 in Scottsdale, will be shown on Pac-12 Network or streamed online.

Below are the full TV schedules, including start times:

Arizona baseball

(games on Pac-12 Network unless otherwise noted)

Feb. 18 vs. Kansas State (2 p.m. MT, FloSports)

Feb. 19 vs. Oklahoma (6 p.m. MT, FloSports)

Feb. 20 vs. Texas Tech (1:30 p.m. MT, FloSports)

March 19 vs. Stanford (5 p.m. MT)

March 20 vs. Stanford (12 p.m. MT)

March 21 vs. Stanford (6 p.m. MT)

March 29 at Grand Canyon (6 p.m. MT, Fox 10 Xtra & ESPN+)

April 22 vs. ASU (6 p.m. MT)

April 23 vs. ASU (5 p.m. MT)

April 24 vs. ASU (12 p.m. MT)

May 6 at USC (7 p.m. MT)

May 7 at USC (2 p.m. MT)

May 8 at USC (2 p.m. MT)

May 13 vs. Oregon State (7 p.m. MT)

May 14 vs. Oregon State (6 p.m. MT)

May 15 vs. Oregon State (12 p.m. MT)

May 19 at Oregon (6 p.m. MT)

May 20 at Oregon (4 p.m. MT)

May 21 at Oregon (12 p.m. MT)

May 23-27 at Pac-12 Tournament, Scottsdale (times TBD)

Arizona softball

(all games on Pac-12 Network)