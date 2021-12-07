Arizona’s Delaney Schnell wins Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Month award

Fresh off winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Arizona diver Delaney Schnell is back to competing for the Wildcats. And unsurprisingly, she’s dominating the collegiate level.

Schnell was named Pac-12 Diver of the Month for November after earning top two finishes in four of five events during the month. She won both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards (at the UCLA/USC dual.

She also finished second in both the 1-meter and platform at the Texas Diving Invitational and placed fourth in the 3-meter.

Schnell is the reigning Pac-12 Diver of the Year, having won the 2021 Pac-12 championship in platform and 1-meter.

Schnell and the Arizona women’s swimming and diving team return to action Jan. 7-8 when it hosts NAU at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center. The Wildcats also host Utah (Jan. 15) and ASU (Feb. 5) ahead of the Pac-12 championships Feb. 23-26 in Federal Way, Wash., while the UA men’s squad has upcoming home meets against SMU (Jan. 7-8), Utah (Jan. 15) and ASU (Feb. 5).