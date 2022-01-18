Wildcat Wrap: No. 15 men’s tennis opens season with sweep of GCU

Editor’s note: With so many sports going on this winter and spring, we are re-introducing the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly recap that will focus on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

The Arizona men’s tennis program enters the spring season with high expectations after reaching its first-ever Sweet 16 appearance last year. Ranked No. 15 in the country, Arizona returns most of its starting lineup from a season ago.

The Wildcats opened the spring season Sunday with a dominant 7-0 sweep over Grand Canyon. Arizona won all but one singles sets and swept doubles sets.

Perhaps the most significant development from the match is that Gustaf Strom made his return to the court after missing much of the fall with a back injury. Strom beat his singles opponent 6-1, 6-0.

Gustaf is back from an injury and he DOMINATED in his return to the court. We caught up with he super Swede post-match! #BearDown | #SaguaroSoldiers pic.twitter.com/wH3UbvyWaU — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) January 17, 2022

Competition is about to get steep for coach Clancy Shields’ club. The Wildcats host No. 3 Texas Friday and travel to No. 27 Pepperdine Sunday.

Track and Field

Arizona opened the indoor track and field season last weekend at the Corky Classic in Texas.

Shannon Meisberger won the women’s 600yd run with a time of 1:20.30, which is the top NCAA mark so far. Meisberger also finished first in the 400m with a 53.98, the fifth fastest time in the NCAA.

Alisa Lyesina won the 800m with a time of 2:09.78, the seventh fastest in the NCAA.

First Team All-American Samantha Noennig won the women’s shot put contest with a 16.74 mark, the fourth highest in the NCAA.

In the men’s shot put, Jordan Geist, Youssef Koudssi and Zach Landa swept the podium with Geist leading the way with a throw of 20.59m, the second best mark in the NCAA.

Arizona next competes in the Lumberjack Team Challenge in Flagstaff Friday.

Men’s Golf

Arizona began the new year with a loss to Arizona State in the Copper Cup, a two-day match play contest between the rival programs.

Freshman Jackson Norwich was the only Wildcats golfer to win his match.

Arizona is led by All-Pac-12 Second Team selection Chase Sienkiewicz.

The Wildcats lost a big chunk of their 2021 Pac-12 championship team and aren’t expected to compete for a conference title this year.

Swimming and Diving

Arizona’s Jan. 15 match against Utah was postponed due to COVID protocols within the Utes program. The match has been rescheduled for Feb. 5.

The Wildcats travel to the Bay Area this week to face Cal Friday and Stanford Saturday.

The men are ranked No. 20 and the women No. 25 in the latest CSCAA coaches poll.

Women’s tennis

The Wildcats had to withdraw from a Las Vegas tournament last weekend due to COVID protocols within the UA program.

Arizona is scheduled to open the spring season Sunday with a home match against New Mexico State.