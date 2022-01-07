Shorthanded Arizona women’s basketball shake off the rust to defeat Washington State, honor Aari McDonald

Having the best player in program history back for your conference opener is a big deal, especially when she’s being inducted into the school’s Ring of Honor. Trying to get your coach her 100th career win is, too. So is having a senior move into the top 10 on your all-time scoring list.

Would the Arizona Wildcats be able to make it a happy occasion all the way around with a win over Washington State? They would have to do so after missing three games and not facing another team in three weeks.

A long time spent off the court can lead to rust. Rust wasn’t the only difference for the Wildcats. The starting lineup was considerably different than the one Arizona has relied on for most of the season, but the Wildcats fought through in a chippy game to defeat Washington State 60-52.

On Wednesday, head coach Adia Barnes initially said that sophomore post Lauren Ware would be available. Ware suffered an injury in the opening seconds of the game against North Dakota State on Dec. 9 and hasn’t played since. However, Barnes added that if she saw anything that suggested it was better to hold Ware out, she would do so. Apparently, she saw something because Ware was in street clothes.

More surprising was the absence of starting point guard Shaina Pellington. In her place was junior guard Helena Pueyo.

Senior forward Cate Reese led the team with 20 points, 7 rebounds, an assist, and 3 steals. She was joined in double digits by Pueyo, who had 12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block.

Sam Thomas came up big with 8 points, 6 rebounds, a career-high 8 assists, and a block.

In the absence of two starters, Arizona had a very uneven performance. It held WSU to single-digit points in the first and third quarters but gave up 19 in the second.

In the third quarter, former Arizona star Aari McDonald—who was back to have her name put in the Arizona Ring of Honor—sat down with the Pac-12 Network’s announcing team. Her former teammates took over on the court.

The Wildcats outscored the Cougars 23-7 coming out of the locker room. When the third quarter was over, the home team led 46-31.

In the midst of the run, Reese moved into Arizona’s top 10 all-time scoring list, passing Dana Patterson’s 1,299 career points scored from 1985-88. Reese ended the game with 1,306 points for her career.

The third-quarter run didn’t last. After taking a 15-point lead at the end of the third, the Wildcats let the Cougars close it to two points with under a minute to go in the game. Technical fouls on the Washington State bench with 41.7 to go gave the Wildcats a 57-52 lead and the ball.

Barnes reached 100 wins faster than any coach in Arizona women’s basketball history.

