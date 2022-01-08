Arizona signee Rayshon Luke wins 2022 All-American Bowl MVP

Arizona football’s newest addition is already racking up the hardware.

New signee Rayshon Luke earned the 2022 All-American Bowl MVP after scoring two touchdowns to lead the West team to a 33-14 victory.

Luke, a 4-star running back out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., scored his first touchdown on a 22-yard reception that put the West ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

Throwback to Rayshon Luke and he gets in for the 22 yard TD! West up 14-0 #AllAmericanBowl pic.twitter.com/5zrgiBhssJ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 8, 2022

Luke announced his commitment to Arizona in the second quarter.

Moments later, ‘Speedy’ Luke showed off his acceleration with a 64-yard run to the house that extended the West’s lead to 21-7.

Arizona commit Rayshon Luke is FAST!! 64 yards to the house!! pic.twitter.com/yzVBrjQ3VY — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) January 8, 2022

Luke was expected to be joined on the field by Arizona signee Tetairoa McMillan, but the Servite receiver did not participate in the game.

Luke joins some elite company by winning MVP of the annual All-American Bowl, which is played in San Antonio’s Alamodome. Previous winners include Bryce Young (2020), Joe Mixon (2014) and DeSean Jackson (2005), who like Luke are from California.

“It’s unbelievable. You can’t even describe this award right here,” Luke said. “I’m going to start bawl crying, like that’s how much this means to me.”

Luke chose Arizona over Louisville, UCLA and others. According to 247 Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 261 nationally, No. 20 running back and No. 24 California prospect.

With the addition of Luke, Arizona’s 2022 recruiting class is projected to jump inside the top 20 of 247 Sports’ class rankings.