Arizona softball stays in-state with commitment from 2024 No. 6 recruit Kate Vance

In the last few seasons, Arizona softball has been loading up with recruits from all over the country, with the previous commit coming from Barrington, Illinois catcher last week. Head coach Caitlin Lowe and her staff remember the greats in their home state, though.

Following up on the commitment of the No. 2 catcher in the class of 2024, Lowe has received the pledge of Extra Inning Softball’s No. 6 overall player in 2024, Kate Vance. Vance is the No. 4 middle infielder according to EIS. She plays her prep ball for Hamilton High in Chandler, Ariz. and competes in travel ball for Arizona Storm.

Entering her junior year with the Hamilton Huskies, Vance has played 57 games at the varsity level. Over those games, she has hit .452, including taking a .055 leap in batting average between her freshman and sophomore seasons. In her second season, she hit .472 in 35 games.

Last season was a huge improvement across the board. Vance played in an additional 13 games compared to her freshman year. She scored 47 runs, had 60 hits, knocked in 40 RBI, hit eight doubles, legged out four triples, and blasted 16 home runs. It was enough to land her on MaxPreps’ 2022 Underclassmen All-America First Team.

In her two seasons at the high-school level, Vance has scored 76 runs, amassed 90 hits, knocked in 73 runs,