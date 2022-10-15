Arizona vs. Washington: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats are back on the road to begin the second half of the season, visiting the Washington Huskies.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Washington game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
- Time: 2:30 p.m. PT
- Location: Husky Stadium; Seattle, Wash.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 14.5-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?
Arizona-Washington will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?
The stream of Arizona-Washington can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Washington on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Washington?
Arizona-Washington pregame coverage:
