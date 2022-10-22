Former Arizona guard Justin Kier drafted by Spurs’ G-League affiliate

All throughout last season, Tommy Lloyd raved about Justin Kier’s skill set and how it would likely translate well into a pro career overseas. That prediction may still come true, but not until after Kier gets a shot at playing domestically.

The former UA point guard is headed to Austin, Texas, where he will play for the San Antonio Spurs’ G League affiliate after they took him in the second round of the G League Draft on Saturday.

ier averaged 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wildcats last season, his only one with the program after transferring from Georgia. He started six games, including four straight in the postseason in place of an injured Kerr Kriisa.

Two players with ties to Arizona were picked the 3-round G League Draft, as former UA guard Terrell Brown Jr. (who finished his career at Washington) went seventh overall to the Atlanta Hawks’ College Park (Ga.) Skyhawks.

Also getting drafted: former ASU and Kansas guard Remy Martin, in the second round to the Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers).

The 2022-23 G League season begins Oct. 29, with Kier’s Austin Spurs starting Nov. 4 at home against the Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks).