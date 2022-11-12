Arizona makes top 8 for 2023 receiver Trech Kekahuna

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch was quick to offer Bishop Gorman wide receiver Trech Kekahuna after the Hawaii native decommitted from Wisconsin last week.

Now Kekahuna has the Wildcats in his top eight schools.

The class of 2023 three-star receiver announced Friday a top eight of Arizona, Arizona State, Hawaii, Incarnate Word, Oregon, Utah, Washington State and Wisconsin. Kekahuna, who is 5-foot-11 and 180 lbs., received an offer from Arizona this past Sunday.

The offer came two days after Kekahuna decommitted from Wisconsin, which fired its head coach Paul Chryst earlier this season.

Kekahuna transferred to Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman ahead of his senior year and has had a breakout season for the Gaels. In 12 games he has 1,007 receiving yards on 52 receptions, including 19 touchdowns.

Oregon, Utah, ASU and WSU were among programs to offer Kekahuna in the past month.

Kekahuna is ranked the No. 193 receiver and No. 1,335 overall prospect in his class according to 247Sports. His ranking is sure to rise after this season.

If Arizona has an in with Kekahuna, it might be offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, who was teammates with Kekahuna last year at St. Louis High School in Honolulu.