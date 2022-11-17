SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans ready to go bowling

Our fans have spoken, and they think the Arizona Wildcats are going to be bowl-eligible for the first time in five years.

Earlier this week SB Nation polled our readers on whether the UA (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) could win its last two games of the regular season, thus getting to the six needed to earn a bowl bid. The results were overwhelming:

The Wildcats are 3.5-point underdogs for Saturday’s home game against Washington State (6-4, 3-4) but just won as a 20-point dog at UCLA. Beat the Cougars and bowl eligibility will be on the line when the UA hosts ASU (3-7, 2-5) in the Territorial Cup on Nov. 25.

