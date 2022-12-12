Arizona men’s basketball climbs to No. 9 in Associated Press poll

Arizona played in Fox’s first-ever primetime game from out west, and apparently the Associated Press voters were watching.

The Wildcats (8-1) have moved up one s[pt in the latest AP poll, sitting at No. 9. It marks the third consecutive week they’re in the Top 10 and the 16th time under coach Tommy Lloyd.

Arizona’s jump was aided by an 89-75 win Saturday over No. 14 Indiana in Las Vegas, its third win this season over a ranked opponent. The UA will get another on Saturday when No. 6 Tennessee (9-1) comes to McKale Center to complete a home-and-home with the Volunteers that began last season.

The UA is one of two ranked Pac-12 schools, along with No. 16 UCLA. ASU, which has won seven in a row and is 9-1 overall heading into a Monday night game with Creighton in Las Vegas, is tied for 28th in total votes.

Arizona visits ASU on Dec. 31.

Before facing Tennessee, Arizona will host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday, the first of four home games in a 10-day span before the holiday break.