Arizona diver Delaney Schnell wins 10-meter at USA Winter Nationals

By Ezra Amacher
delaney-schnell-ten-meter-winter-national-championships-usa-diving-arizona-swim-dive Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Arizona All-American diver Delaney Schnell can now call herself a national champion.

Schnell, a Tucson native, won the 10-meter dive at the USA Winter National Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia on Sunday, adding to her prolific resume.

Schnell earned a score of 646.40 in the senior women’s platform (10-meter) final, well ahead of runner-up Jordan Skliken, who finished with 557.30 points.

Schnell saved her best dive for last, scoring a 72.00 on her fifth and final attempt, an inward 3 12 somersault tuck.

Schnell also finished fifth in the 3-meter springboard.

The 10-meter title marks Schnell’s latest medal in national or international competitions.

Schnell was the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in 10-meter synchronized platform. She also won a silver medal at the 2022 FINA World Championships in the same event.

At Arizona, Schnell is a four-time All-American in the 1-meter, a three-time All-American in the platform, and a two-time All-American in the 3-meter.

Schnell is competing in her fifth season as a Wildcat as a grad student. She most recently. won 1st place in the 3-meter and platform at the Texas Diving Invitational last month.

