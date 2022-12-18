Arizona diver Delaney Schnell wins 10-meter at USA Winter Nationals

Arizona All-American diver Delaney Schnell can now call herself a national champion.

Schnell, a Tucson native, won the 10-meter dive at the USA Winter National Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia on Sunday, adding to her prolific resume.

Congratulations to our women’s 10-meter medalists

Delaney Schnell (646.40)

Jordan Skilken (557.30)

Daryn Wright (554.90)#WinterNationals22 pic.twitter.com/hUvmGYhnpx — USA Diving (@USADiving) December 18, 2022

Schnell earned a score of 646.40 in the senior women’s platform (10-meter) final, well ahead of runner-up Jordan Skliken, who finished with 557.30 points.

Schnell saved her best dive for last, scoring a 72.00 on her fifth and final attempt, an inward 3 1⁄ 2 somersault tuck.

She already had the title wrapped up even before her last dive, but the Olympian Delaney Schnell finishes strong on platform. pic.twitter.com/Di49fXNcgP — Michael Minnich (@michaelminnich) December 18, 2022

Schnell also finished fifth in the 3-meter springboard.

The 10-meter title marks Schnell’s latest medal in national or international competitions.

Schnell was the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in 10-meter synchronized platform. She also won a silver medal at the 2022 FINA World Championships in the same event.

At Arizona, Schnell is a four-time All-American in the 1-meter, a three-time All-American in the platform, and a two-time All-American in the 3-meter.

Schnell is competing in her fifth season as a Wildcat as a grad student. She most recently. won 1st place in the 3-meter and platform at the Texas Diving Invitational last month.