Arizona lands 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses as first commitment of 2023 class

On the eve of National Signing Day for the 2022 recruiting class, Arizona has its first commitment for 2023.

The Wildcats landed a commitment from 3-star cornerback Canyon Moses of Midland, Texas on Tuesday, days after Moses and more than two dozen 2023 and 2024 prospects visited campus.

Moses is ranked No. 438 nationally in the 2023 class according to 247 Sports including the No. 43 cornerback and No. 73 player from Texas. His other offers include Buffalo and Kansas State.

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 180 lbs., Moses plays for Midland Legacy High School.

Moses toured Arizona’s campus last Saturday, where he met secondary coaches Chuck Cecil and Beyah Rasool among others.

Moses’ commitment comes hours before National Signing Day, when Arizona is expected to sign one more player, according to coach Jedd Fisch.

Arizona’s 2022 class is ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 2 in the Pac-12 per 247 Sports.