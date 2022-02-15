Wildcat Wrap: Shannon Meisberger’s school record in 600m highlights strong weekend for track & field

Editor’s note: With so many sports going on this winter and spring, we are re-introducing the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly recap that will focus on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona men’s and women’s track and field had a successful meet at the Windy City Invitational and Multis in Chicago over the weekend, with many athletes setting personal records (PR).

Shannon Meisberger not only set a PR but also a school indoor record in the 600m run, clocking in at. 1:28.19 for a second-place finish. Anna Foreman broke a PR in the same event with a 1:31.61.

Alexa Popaczy won the women’s high jump with a 1.75m meter mark. Talie Bonds scored a PR in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.27, while distance runner Grace Driskill set a PR in the 3000m with a time of 9:37.79.

In the women’s invite pole vault competition, Katie Daily set a PR of 4.01m, which is the second-best mark in the Pac-12 this season.

On the men’s side, Trayvion White-Auston ran a PR of 21.13 in the 200m dash.

Arizona will next compete at the NAU Tune Up in Flagstaff on Feb. 18.

Men’s tennis

No. 17 Arizona swept NAU by a score of 7-0 in two matches Saturday. Jonas Ziverts and Gustaf Strom took turns on the No. 1 singles court, each beating their opponents in straight sets.

Ziverts and Strom are two of four nationally ranked singles players for the Wildcats, who return to action Feb. 19 for a home match against UNLV.

Women’s tennis

Women’s tennis split a road trip last week, falling to Michigan State 4-3 before beating Western Michigan 4-3. Kayla Wilkins, Parker Fry and Belen Nevenhoven picked up singles points in the win over WMU.

Arizona next faces NAU at home on Feb. 18.

Coach Ryan Stotland has the Wildcats winning off the court, too. Arizona has a top-20 winter 2022 class, featuring Canadian Reece Carter and Tucson’s own Tanvi Narendran, a five-star recruit.

Women’s golf

The No. 13 Wildcats wrapped up play at the Lamkin San Diego Invitational Tuesday, finishing the two-day event at 37-over par for a tie of eighth place. Nine of the 14 competing schools were ranked in the top 25, including event champion No. 12 San Jose State and No. 1 Stanford.

Carolina Melgrati led Arizona with a six-over par to finish tied for 12th in the individual competition. Gile Bite Starkute shot an eight-over par to finish tied for 16th.

Arizona next competes at the Florida State Match-Up in Tallahassee beginning Feb. 25.

Beach volleyball

Arizona is ranked No. 12 in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Wildcats are scheduled to face eight of the top 20 ranked teams this year, including No. 1 USC, No. 2 UCLA and No. 7 Stanford.

Arizona begins its season Feb. 25 at No. 9 GCU.