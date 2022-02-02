Arizona signee Maya Nnaji named Naismith High School Girls’ Player of the Year semifinalist

The honors keep rolling in for Arizona women’s basketball signee Maya Nnaji. ESPN’s ninth-ranked player in the 2022 class was named a McDonald’s All-American last week. This week, the forward from Hopkins High in Hopkins, Minn. has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Trophy. The award is given to the nation’s best high school player by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Our 2022 @jerseymikes Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Semifinalists



Full list: https://t.co/4gK6qk80Xj pic.twitter.com/SqRS2xXL7X — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) February 1, 2022

The 25-player Midseason Team was pared down to a list of 10 semifinalists. Eight of the 10 are in the class of 2022.

Five different Pac-12 teams will receive the services of six of the 2022 players. In addition to Nnaji at Arizona, Raegan Beers and Timea Gardiner are headed to Corvallis to play for Oregon State. Chance Gray will be down the road in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks. Lauren Betts, who is ranked No. 1 in the class by ESPN, will play for Stanford, and second-ranked Kiki Rice is on her way to UCLA.

The two other members of the class of 2022 are Jamiah Baker (Georgia) and Ayanna Patterson (Connecticut). Judea Watkins and Mikaylah Williams, two uncommitted juniors, round out the list of semifinalists.