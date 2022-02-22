Wildcat Wrap: Men’s tennis remains perfect at home with win over UNLV

Editor’s note: With so many sports going on this winter and spring, we are re-introducing the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly recap that will focus on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

The 17th-ranked Arizona men’s tennis team cruised to a 6-1 victory over UNLV on Saturday, improving to 11-2 on the season and extending its perfect home record to 8-0.

The Wildcats won the doubles point and earned singles points on courts two through six. No. 42 Colton Smith and No. 58 Herman Hoeyeraal beat their opponents in straight sets on courts two and three.

Arizona next plays at the Blue Gray Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Alabama on Feb. 25-26.

Women’s tennis

The Wildcats secured a 4-1 win over San Jose State Sunday to move to 6-1 on the season.

Arizona swept the doubles competition and won three singles points. Kayla Wilkins clinched the match win with a three-set victory on court two.

Women’s tennis joins the men in competing at the Blue Gray Tennis Classic this coming weekend.

Men’s golf

Arizona finished runner-up at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii, shooting a 16-under par across three rounds. The Wildcats faltered over the last nine holes of the tournament, allowing New Mexico to steal the victory with a 25-under.

Arizona was led by Sam Sommerhauser, who shot 7-under to place in a tie for sixth in the individual competition. Christian Banke shot 5-under to finish in a tie for 10th.

The UA returns to action next week when it competes in the Cabo Challenge in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from Feb. 27 to March 1.

Track and field

Arizona’s jumpers and throwers competed at the NAU Tune-Up last Friday. The Wildcats swept the shot put competitions, with MacKenna Orie throwing a personal record 15.98m to win the women’s event and Jordan Geist winning the men’s event with a season-best mark of 20.91m.

In the women’s high jump, Talia Bonds and Alexa Porpaczy tied for second with marks of 1.76m.

Bonds also set a personal record in the women’s 60m with a time of 8.18, the third-fastest mark in the Pac-12 this year.