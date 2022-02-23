Arizona diver Delaney Schnell repeats as Pac-12 champion in 1M

Competing in her home pool, Arizona diver Delaney Schnell won the Pac-12 1-Meter championship for the second year in a row with a score of 332.55 on Wednesday.

The University of Arizona is hosting this year’s Pac-12 Diving Championships at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center from Feb. 23-26. Schnell will also compete in the 3-Meter and Platform dives. Schnell won the 2021 Pac-12 Platform championship.

QUEEN D! QUEEN D! QUEEN D! Our diving queen does it again. Your back-to-back PAC12 1m champion with a score of 332.55, DELANEY SCHNELL pic.twitter.com/AidP2jxdir — Arizona Swim & Dive (@ArizonaSwimDive) February 23, 2022

The Tucson native is at her strongest in the 1-Meter, where she is a three-time All-American (2018, 2019, 2021). She will compete for a national championship in the event at NCAAs next month.

Schnell was a 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in the 10-Meter Synchronized Platform.

Schnell’s teammate Brooke Earley finished runner-up in the console final o the 1-Meter with a score of 288.55. Earley, a freshman, placed 10th in 1-Meter prelims, while fellow freshman Quinn Gariepy-Regan placed 18th.

Brooke finishes in 2nd place in the consol final on 1m with a score of 285.55!



Congrats Brookie! pic.twitter.com/cipaEKSXMT — Arizona Swim & Dive (@ArizonaSwimDive) February 23, 2022

The Pac-12 women’s 3-Meter prelims begin Thursday at 12:55 p.m. MST, and the final begins at 4:05 p.m. The women’s Platform prelims begin Friday at 11:30 a.m., and the final begins at 3:25 p.m. All events are streamed on Pac-12.com.