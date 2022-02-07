Arizona women’s basketball moves up in the Associated Press Top 25 again after weekend sweep

Losses by Indiana and Tennessee turned into a gain for Arizona women’s basketball. The Wildcats moved up to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 after sweeping Oregon and Oregon State at home last weekend and seeing several teams ahead of them take losses.

Keeping track of who lost and might allow a team to move up is a compulsion during college basketball season. The Wildcats were ranked No. 8 last week. That meant it was time to keep an eye on South Carolina, Stanford, North Carolina State, Louisville, Indiana, Michigan, and Tennessee. The Wolfpack, Hoosiers, and Lady Vols all obliged with losses, but only the latter two dropped enough to affect Arizona.

The Wildcats are one of three Pac-12 teams still ranked. They are the only three teams from the league that are still receiving any votes at all. Stanford stood strong at No. 2, trailing only top-ranked South Carolina. After losing to both Arizona and Arizona State. Oregon dropped five spots to No. 24.