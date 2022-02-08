Wildcat Wrap: Swimming and diving splits dual meet against ASU

Editor’s note: With so many sports going on this winter and spring, we are re-introducing the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly recap that will focus on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona men’s and women’s swimming and diving concluded the regular season with a dual home meet against rival ASU last weekend. The men fell to the Sun Devils 195-103, while the women beat ASU 155-139.

Brooks Fail led the men with event wins in the 500 free and 1,000 free. On the women’s side, Aria Bernal took home the 100 back and 200 back, Julia Heimstead won the 100 fly and Lexi Duchsherer won the 50 free. The women also won the team 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.

The women compete at the Pac-12 Championships Feb. 23-26. The men will then compete at the Pac-12 Championships March 2-5. The conference championships are held this year in Federal Way, Washington.

Track and field

Arizona sent split squads to the WSU Invitational & Multis in Spokane, Washington and the Ron Mann Classic in Flagstaff over the weekend.

In Pullman, Arizona’s top throwers shined, as Jordan Geist won the men’s weight throw with a throw of 21.75m, setting an indoor personal record, while Samantha Noenning won the invitational shot put with a throw of 17.27m, the fifth-best score in the NCAA this season.

Also in Pullman, Youssef Koudssi won the men’s open shot put, Mackenna Orie won the women’s open shot put and Talie Bonds won the Invitational women's high jump.

In Flagstaff, Carl Hicks won the men’s 400m dash with a personal record of 47.69.

Men’s tennis

The No. 16 Wildcats had a perfect weekend at home, topping San Diego 5-2 and sweeping New Mexico State 7-0 and 4-0.

The highlight of the weekend came Friday when Jonas Ziverts upset San Diego’s August Holmgren, the No. 1 ranked singles player in the country. Ziverts lost the first set 4-6 but came back with 6-4 wins in the second and third sets to pull off arguably the biggest victory of his collegiate career.

“It’s great. All the work I’ve put in through all the years I feel like I got rewarded for it today,” Ziverts said after the match.

Caught up with @jonasziverts after today’s huge win over USD. Ziverts defeated the No. 1 ranked singles player August Holmgren. Here’s what what he had to say… ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VdB1o74vQp — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) February 5, 2022

Arizona is now 8-2 on the season with an upcoming home doubleheader against NAU on Saturday.

Women’s tennis

The Wildcats helped their spring home slate with a 4-3 win over San Diego State on Saturday to move to 3-0 on the year. Salma Ziouti, a grad transfer from Drexel, clinched the match with a sweep of her opponent on the No. 2 court.

Women’s tennis now heads to Michigan for a pair of road matches, the first coming against Michigan State on Wednesday. The Wildcats then face Western Michigan on Thursday.