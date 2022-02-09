Arizona tennis’ Jonas Ziverts, Lexi Ryngler sweep Pac-12 Player of the Week honors

The Arizona men’s and women’s tennis programs swept Pac-12 Player of the Week honors, with Jonas Ziverts and Lexi Ryngler each bringing home the award.

Ziverts won the honor after upsetting the No. 1 singles player in the country, San Diego’s August Holmgren, last Friday. Ziverts beat Holmgren 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 as Arizona won the match 5-2.

Who better than @jonasziverts to be named Pac-12 Tennis Player of the Week? Just look at that smile (and those stats)! #BearDown ⬇️ | #SaguaroSoldiers | #ArizonaTennis pic.twitter.com/LpMaq1p6Ln — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) February 9, 2022

Ziverts, a senior from Sweden, earned All-Pac-12 Second Team honors in 2019 and 2021.

Ryngler captured the award by winning both singles and doubles against San Diego State last Saturday. Ryngler defeated SDSU’s Nnena Nadozie 6-1, 6-1 in singles. Ryngler and her partner Kirsten Prelle won doubles 6-2. Women’s tennis defeated SDSU 4-2.

Sheesh, anotha one! Lexi Ryngler named as Pac-12 Tennis Player of the week #BearDown | #ArizonaTennis ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VZjmuksZsY — Arizona Women's Tennis (@ArizonaWTennis) February 9, 2022

Ryngler, a junior from Calabasas, California, joined Arizona last fall after spending one year at Texas. With the Longhorns, she reached the No. 43 ITA singles ranking.

The Arizona men have four players in the latest ITA singles rankings: freshman Colton Smith is No. 42, Herman Hoeyeraal is No. 56, Gustaf Strom is No. 58 and Ziverts is No. 73. The Wildcats are No. 17 in the ITA men’s team rankings.