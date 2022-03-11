Report: Arizona ‘hopeful’ Kerr Kriisa will be available for first weekend of NCAA Tournament

The early report on Kerr Kriisa’s ankle sprain diagnosis is out, and it’s optimistic.

The Athletic’s Seth Davis tweeted Friday morning, “The early indication from Arizona is that they are hopeful Kerr Kriisa will be available to play next week. Ankle sprains are tricky, but initial signs are promising. Fingers crossed!”

According to Davis’ report, that means Kriisa will miss Arizona’s Pac-12 Tournament semifinal date with Colorado on Friday as well as the conference championship game if the Wildcats are to advance.

That matters little compared to Kriisa’s availability in the first and potentially second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The report is about as promising as possible after Kriisa rolled his right ankle falling on the foot of teammate Christian Koloko in the final minute of Arizona’s 84-80 win over Stanford Thursday in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

Kriisa couldn’t apply any pressure to his foot walking off the court and had to be taken in a wheelchair to the team bus after the game. Kriisa had 10 points, five assists and two steals in the win.

Arizona will turn to sixth-year senior Justin Kier at point guard when it faces Colorado.

Kier has started twice this season, once on Senior Day and once in a mid-January home game against Utah when Kriisa suffered an unspecified injury “horsing around” during the pregame meal. Kier had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists against the Utes.