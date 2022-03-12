Arizona baseball wins at Cal to even series

For the second straight game, Arizona went into the late innings at Cal. This time it not only held on but added the the margin along the way.

The Wildcats scored eight runs in the last three frames, pulling away for a 10-4 win over the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif. The win evened the 3-game series at one apiece, with the rubber match on tap for Sunday at 1 p.m. MT.

Arizona (11-3, 1-1) broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh when Chase Davis smacked a 3-run home run, his fourth homer of the season. Cal (7-7, 1-1) got two back in the bottom of the seventh, chasing UA starter Garrett Irvin, but Quinn Flanagan got a strike out looking with the bases loaded to end the threat.

The UA added three runs in the eighth, two coming on a ball hit through the left side by Jack Grant that scored two runs. It didn’t go down as a single, though, because Grant appeared to injure himself on the swing and never left the batter’s box.

Arizona tacked on two more in the ninth, finishing the game with 17 hits. It got three each from Davis, Daniel Susac, Tommy Splaine and Mac Bingham, who hit his first homer of the season in the 2nd inning. Davis had three RBI, with Bingham, Grant and Susac each driving in two.

Irvin got the win, improving to 2-1 with six-plus innings of work, then three Arizona relievers followed with scoreless frames. It was a far cry from Friday, when the UA led 8-2 in the 6th but lost 9-8 after Cal scored four in the bottom of the ninth off Wildcats closer Holden Christian.