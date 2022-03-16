Wildcat Wrap: Arizona beach volleyball coach Steve Walker signs 3-year extension

Editor’s note: With so many sports going on this winter and spring, we are re-introducing the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly recap that will focus on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona beach volleyball coach Steve Walker signed a three-year extension through the 2025 season, Arizona Athletics announced this week.

The timing of the extension comes as the Wildcats wrap up non-conference play with four matches over the next week.

Walker has the Wildcats off to a 5-3 start this spring. Since 2016, Arizona is 119-46 under Walker, who previously served as the UA’s indoor volleyball assistant coach under Dave Rubio.

Men’s tennis

The No. 18 Wildcats rounded out non-conference play last Friday with a 5-2 home loss to No. 5 Baylor.

Gustaf Strom and Herman Hoeyeraal earned singles wins for Arizona, which enters Pac-12 play at 13-5.

The Wildcats take on UCLA and USC this weekend in Los Angeles.

Women’s tennis

Arizona swept Drake and Grand Canyon in a double-header Tuesday to improve to 12-6 on the season. The pair of victories followed a tough Los Angeles road trip where Arizona was swept by Loyola Marymount, UCLA and USC.

The Wildcats hit the road this week to face Oregon Friday.

Women’s golf

Arizona competed at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. this week, finishing 12th among 16 schools.

The Wildcats shot a 38-over par across the three-day event, which was well off champion Oregon at 4-under.

Carolina Melgrati was Arizona’s top finisher at 2-over for a tie for 12th.