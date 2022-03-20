Arizona softball no-hit by UCLA

Arizona softball has had its share of offensive struggles against ranked teams this season. Game two of the series against No. 4 UCLA was no different as Holly Azevedo no-hit the Wildcats in a 3-0 victory to secure the weekend series for the Bruins.

The Wildcats were able to manage just one baserunner all game. Azevedo hit Allie Skaggs in the top of the first inning, but she was immediately wiped from the bases when Sharlize Palacios hit into her second double play of the weekend.

Arizona has now played four games against Top 5 teams this season. The Wildcats have scored just two runs in those games, getting a pair against No. 1 Oklahoma in a 10-2 loss back on Feb. 26. The only ranked team Arizona has had any offensive success against was then-No. 16 Kentucky, which still defeated the Wildcats 7-6.

Freshman Madi Elish got the start in the circle. The RHP lacks experience, but she battled. Elish allowed five hits and three earned runs in her first Pac-12 start after entering Saturday’s game for the final out. She was one of seven underclassmen that started for the Wildcats, although Palacios is a redshirt sophomore.

Arizona was still without starting centerfielder Janelle Meoño and starting shortstop Sophia Carroll. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos and Amber Toven started in their steads.

The Wildcats will try to break through and get their first win against a ranked team on Monday, March 21 at 12 p.m. MST/PDT. The game will air on Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Arizona, and Pac-12 Los Angeles.