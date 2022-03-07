Wildcat Wrap: Arizona men’s tennis tops No. 16 Oklahoma

Editor’s note: With so many sports going on this winter and spring, we are re-introducing the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly recap that will focus on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

No. 28 men’s tennis picked up a significant non-conference win on March 4, topping No. 16 Oklahoma 4-3 at home. This is Arizona’s second win over a top 20 team this season, having previously beaten No. 3 Texas in January.

The Wildcats won the doubles point over the Sooners and then took three singles points in the No. 2, 3, and 6 courts. Jonas Ziverts clinched the match with a come-from-behind 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory on court No. 2.

Arizona improved to 13-4 on the season with the win and now has this week to prepare for No. 4 Baylor, which visits Tucson on Friday.

Women’s tennis

No. 44 women’s tennis had an up-and-down weekend, falling to Washington on March 5 before sweeping a doubleheader over Washington State and Colorado State on March 6.

The Wildcats fell to UW 4-3 with all three points coming in singles. Arizona rebounded nicely, beating WSU 4-0 to win its first conference match of the season. Doubles partners Parker Fry and and Khim Iglupas each won doubles and singles against the Cougars.

Later in the day, Arizona topped Colorado State 4-3 by stepping doubles and winning three singles points. Belen Nevenhoven clinched the win for the Wildcats with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory on court No. 5.

Arizona (10-3) next faces Loyola Marymount in LA on Wednesday before taking on UCLA and USC on Friday and Saturday.

Beach volleyball

No. 13 beach volleyball won three of four matches at the Cactus Classic over the weekend. The Wildcats topped Santa Clara and Boise State on March 4 by scores of 4-1 in both matches. On March 5, Arizona beat Colorado Mesa 5-0 and lost to No. 9 Hawaii 4-1.

Arizona’s No. 2 pair Sarah Blacker and Maja Kaiser went 4-0 across four matches.

The Wildcats (4-2) return to action Tuesday with a double header against Benedictine University at Mesa and ASU in Tempe.

Men’s golf

Men's golf competed at the Cabo Collegiate Invitational from February 27 - March 1, finishing 13th out of 15 teams. The Wildcats shot a 5-under par over the three round event, well behind champion Vanderbilt at 32-under.

Chase Sienkiewicz led all Arizona golfers with a 7-under to finish in a tie for 12th. He was the only Wildcat to shoot under par.

UA returns to play with the Arizona N.I.T. at Omni Tucson National running March 18-19.

Men’s swimming

Men’s swimming finished fifth out of six schools at the Pac-12 Championships, which took place March 2-5. Arizona scored 423.5 points, which was well short of conference champion Cal’s score (853.5).

Arizona’s top performer was Brooks Fail, who won the 1,650 free and finished second in the 500 free. The Wildcats finished third in the 200 free relay, earning an NCAA A cut.

The NCAA Championships take place later this month in Atlanta.