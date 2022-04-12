Wildcat Wrap: Men’s tennis remains unbeaten in Pac-12 play with sweep over Utah

Editor’s note: With so many sports going on this winter and spring, we are re-introducing the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly recap that will focus on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

No. 13 Arizona men’s tennis swept No. 32 Utah 4-0 on Senior Day last Friday to remain undefeated in Pac-12 play with two conference matches remaining.

Arizona (18-5, 5-0 in Pac-12 play) swept doubles competition and won singles points on courts No. 3-5 to clinch the win. All of the UA’s singles points came via straight sets, including a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win by freshman Colton Smith on court No. 3.

The Wildcats hit the road the road to face Oregon on Friday and Washington on Sunday. The Pac-12 Championships begin next Wednesday in Ojai, California.

Track and field

Arizona competed at the Jim Click Shootout and Multis over the weekend, with the women finishing first and the men placing second.

On the women’s side, Samantha Noennig won the shot put with a throw of 17.56m (57’-7.5”), Shannon Meisberger won the 400m hurdles with a time of 56.69, while Lillian Lowe took home the high jump with a mark of 1.83m.

Women’s Track vaults back into the top-20 nationally‼️



Additional Rankings

Women’s Conference: 3️⃣

Women’s Regional: 3️⃣

Men’s Conference: 6️⃣

Men’s Regional: 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/rjPoUvnx8a — Arizona Track & Field/Cross Country (@ArizonaTrack) April 11, 2022

For the men, Reinaldo Rodrigues won the long jump with a mark of 7.65m.

Beach volleyball

No. 17 Beach volleyball went 1-3 at the Pac-12 North Invitational, sweeping Utah 5-0 while falling to Oregon, USC and Stanford.

Arizona’s sweep over Utah was its sixth of the season. Alex Parkhurst and Alana Rennie led the way with a straight set win on court No. 1.

The Wildcats (15-8, 3-3 in Pac-12 play) return home this week to host the Arizona Invitational, where they’ll play Southern Mississippi, CSU Bakersfield, Long Beach State, and Grand Canyon.

Women’s tennis

Arizona split the Rocky Mountain trip, topping Utah 4-3 before falling to Colorado 6-1.

The Wildcats dropped the doubles point to Utah but won four singles points. Midori Castillo-Meza clinched Arizona’s win over the Utes with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win on court No. 3.

Castillo-Meza earned Arizona its lone point against Colorado.

Arizona (15-9, 3-6 in Pac-12 play) concludes the regular season with a rivalry match at ASU on Saturday.

Men’s diving

Arizona’s Bjorn Markentin was named Pac-12 Diver of the Year while Dwight Dumais was named Pac-12 Men’s Diving Coach of the Year, giving Arizona a sweep of conference diving honors after Delaney Schnell and Dumais won Diver and Women’s Diving Coach of the Year of the year, respectively.

Bjorn or . Either way he is your Men’s Pac-12 Diver of the Year



for DWIGHT! Your Pac-12 Diving Coach of the Year for men AND women ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/NED2qH9zur — Arizona Swim & Dive (@ArizonaSwimDive) April 8, 2022

Markentin finished as the runner-up in the 3-meter springboard at the Pac-12 Championships. The Canadian also took third place in the platform event and fifth place in the 1-meter springboard. At the NCAA Championships, Markentin earned All-American honors in the 1-meter event, earning a 7th place finish.

Dumais is the second coach in Arizona history to be voted Pac-12 Men’s Diving Coach of the Year joining Omar Ojeda in 2015.