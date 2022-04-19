3-star California offensive tackle Siaosi Rhino Tapaatoutai commits to Arizona

If there was a critique of Arizona coach Jedd Fisch’s inaugural recruiting class, it was that the group lacked size in the trenches to match the influx of skill position talent.

Fisch and his staff don’t plan on that happening again.

Arizona landed a commitment Monday from Siaosi ‘Rhino’ Tapaatoutai, a 6-foot-5 offensive tackle in the class of 2023. The Tapaatoutai plays for Bishop Alemany in Mission Hills, Calif.

Arizona offered Tapaatoutai in mid-March. He committed to the Wildcats over Colorado, UNLV, Hawaii, New Mexico State and San Diego State.

Tapaatoutai is ranked as the No. 52 offensive tackle in the class of 2023 and the No. 75 prospect out of California according to 247Sports.

Tapaatoutai’s commitment keeps with Arizona’s trend of recruiting Polynesian athletes, particularly out of the Southern California region.

At 280 pounds, Tapaatoutai overpowers most high schoolers with his size, as can be seen in this highlight reel. You don’t get the nickname Rhino without resembling the mammal’s ferocity, either.

It’s not unreasonable to think Tapaatoutai could be an immediate playmaker when he arrives to campus.

2022 newcomer Jonah Savaiinaea has taken mostly first-team snaps at right guard since joining the program earlier this year.

Tapaatoutai is Arizona’s fourth commitment for the 2023 class, which currently ranks 3rd in the Pac-12 and 30th nationally according to 247Sports.