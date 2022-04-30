Former Arizona QB Grant Gunnell re-enters NCAA transfer portal after 1 season at Memphis

Grant Gunnell was supposed to be the recruit that would justify Arizona hiring Kevin Sumlin. Instead he’s looking for a third college team in four years.

The former Wildcats quarterback, who transferred to Memphis shortly after Sumlin was fired in late 2020, has re-entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Gunnell never saw the field for the Tigers, suffering a season-ending injury last August. Because he’s already transferred once, and was immediately eligible, he’d have to sit out a season unless he received a waiver.

With Arizona, Gunnell started seven games in 2019-20, splitting the starting job with Khalil Tate as a true freshman and then starting four of five contests in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He threw for 352 yards and a touchdown on 29-of-44 in his collegiate debut, a win over UCLA in Sept. 2019 that earned him Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.

For his UA career, Gunnell threw for 1,864 yards and 15 TDs and three interceptions, adding 55 rushing yards and a score. He was among a slew of players who entered the portal between Sumlin’s firing and Jedd Fisch’s hiring in December 2020.