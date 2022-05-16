Wildcat Wrap: Wins by Shannon Meisberger, Talie Bonds highlight Pac-12 Track & Field championships

Editor’s note: With so many sports going on this winter and spring, we are re-introducing the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly recap that will focus on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

A pair of Arizona track and field athletes took home individual event titles at the Pac-12 Championships in Eugene, Ore. this past weekend.

Talie Bonds won the high jump with a mark of 1.76m (5’-9.25”). Bonds also finished third in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.17 in the finals.

Shannon Meisberger brought home the 400m hurdles title with a season-best time of 56.43. Meisberger is a 2021 Outdoor All-American in the event, having finished runner-up at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last spring.

Arizona’s All-American shot put thrower Samathan Noennig finished third in the event with a mark of 17.51m (57’-5.5”). Noennig was named the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s track and field.

The Arizona women finished 7th in the team competition. The Arizona men finished 10th out of 10 teams.

This year’s NCAAs begin June 8, also in Eugene.

Men’s golf

Arizona is off to a tremendous start at NCAA Regionals.

The Wildcats lead the Bryan, Texas Regional after one round, shooting 12-under par Monday. Arizona’s Chase Sienkiewicz leads all individual golfers at 7-under, while Christian Banke is tied for third at 4-under.

Chase Sienkiewicz GOES ⬇️ LOW at first day of NCAA Regionals.



No. 33 Arizona has two more rounds to clinch their way to the NCAA Championships. The top five teams from each regional advance. Through one round, Arizona has a 12-stroke cushion over sixth place SMU.