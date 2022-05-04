Report: Former Arizona guard Taylor Chavez has entered her name in the transfer portal

After the season, it was reported that Arizona guard Taylor Chavez would graduate and move on with her life after basketball. Those plans appear to have changed as Raoul of wbbblog.com, who tracks recruiting and transfers, reported that she has put her name in the transfer portal.

Taylor Chavez (5-10 SR shooting guard, Surprise, AZ) has entered her name into the portal, as a grad xfer out of Arizona WBB; she started her college career at Oregon — Raoul (@Raoul_000) May 4, 2022

Chavez transferred to Arizona from Oregon last year after playing three years for the Ducks. At the time, she was classified as a junior at Arizona and said that she planned to stay for two years.

The first indication that this was not going to be the case was just after the season when Arizona mistakenly dropped all of the players who would not return next year from the 2021-22 roster. While the players were later added back, Chavez was missing from the roster during the short period of time when non-returners were removed, but she was not officially linked to the portal.

Chavez officially makes it eight players from last year’s team who have announced their intent to transfer since last season ended, although it was already known that she would not return to Arizona. The Wildcats have five returners, four incoming freshmen, and two newly-added transfers for the 2022-23 season. Barnes said on April 13 that she wanted to add approximately three players from the portal and did not want to have another team of 15.

Chavez will be a grad transfer with one year left to play. She averaged 2.4 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 11.7 minutes over 24 games for Arizona last season. She shot 29.3 percent from the field and went 15-44 from 3-point distance.