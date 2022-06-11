Arizona track and field’s Talie Bonds, Shannon Meisberger earn All-American honors at NCAA Championships

Arizona track and field hurdlers Talie Bonds and Shannon Meisberger took home All-American honors at this week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Bonds finished 16th in the 100m hurdles Thursday, earning her Second-Team All-American. On Saturday, Meisberger placed 8th in the 400m hurdles final, making her a First-Team All-American.

Bonds’ time of 13.141 in the 100m semifinals was short of the qualifying mark for the event final, but the Las Vegas native edged out Washington State’s Micaela De Mello to garner a spot on the eight-person Second-Team. This is the first-career All-American honor for the junior.

Meisberger ran a season-best 55.79 in the 400m hurdles to move her into Saturday’s final. Competing in moderate rain at Eugene’s Hayward Field Saturday, the Lenox, Massachusetts native posted a 56.83, well behind the leaders.

This is the second First-Team All-American honors for Meisberger, who finished runner-up in the 400m hurdles a year ago.

Meisberger is a senior but has an extra year of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic that canceled the remainder of the 2020 outdoor season.

Arizona also sent two men to NCAA Championships, Jared O’Reily and Reinaldo Rodrigues. O’Reily placed 21st in the javelin, while Rodrigues finished 18th in the long jump.