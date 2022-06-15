Arizona posts 10 perfect APR scores for second consecutive year

The student half of “student-athlete” has been on a huge upswing at Arizona the last few years, and that was echoed with the release of the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) figures.

For the second year in a row, 10 Wildcat athletic programs recorded perfect scores (1000). The current scores are from the 2020-21 academic year and the perfect ones were for women’s cross country, soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s track and field, beach volleyball and softball.

Arizona also had 10 percent scores for the 2019-20 school year, up from nine in 2018-19 and eight in 2017-18.

All told, Arizona’s student-athletes posted a 3.082 grade point average during the spring semester, the second-best in school history. The UA also had a Graduate Success Rate of 86 percent, second-best in school history.

Arizona’s men’s basketball program had a 990 APR in 2020-21, which ranked third in the Pac-12, while the football team’s 965 score ranked eighth in the conference.