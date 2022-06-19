3-star OL Raymond Pulido puts Arizona in top 5

The month of June has been huge for Arizona, with at least 10 known commitments and the likelihood of several more coming from the slew of official visits the Wildcats have hosted.

And now a top target whom the UA is hoping to get in for a visit is showing his interest in the program.

3-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has included Arizona in his top 5 along with Alabama, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA.

Top 5 lets get it ✍ pic.twitter.com/UcPV0Ux1cL — raymondpulido79 (@raymondpulido55) June 20, 2022

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound Pulido is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 470 player in the 2023 recruiting class as well as the 38th-best offensive tackle and the No. 34 prospect from California.

He plays for Southern California power Don Bosco Prep, where in his senior season he'll play alongside five teammates who are 4- or 5-star prospects including one-time UA quarterback target Pierce Clarkson.

Pulido released his top 5 after taking an official visit to Louisville. He’s also visited UCLA and taken an unofficial to Tennessee.

Arizona has one offensive lineman among its 14 commitments for 2023.