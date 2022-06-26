Top 10 2023 post Breya Cunningham commits to Arizona women’s basketball

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes already had the commitment of the No. 9 player in 2023 when forward Montaya Dew announced her decision last December. Now, Barnes has the No. 10 player, too, as post Breya Cunningham announced her decision on social media on Sunday.

Cunningham had narrowed her choices to the Wildcats, UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Texas. There were reasons for her to pick any of them. The La Jolla Country Day School product could play near her Southern California home base in the LA market at either UCLA or USC. Oregon has former teammate Te-Hina Paopao on the roster and has been a media favorite since Sabrina Ionescu played there. Texas has a high profile and the NIL opportunities that come with that.

NIL opportunities are one factor that Cunningham said was important to her. Arizona obviously sold that the Wildcats could offer NIL opportunities to rival the LA media market, the media darlings in Eugene, and the well-funded Texas program. Along with that, it came out on top in regards to academics, development on and off the court, and support, according to Cunningham.

“Tucson, I’m coming home!” Cunningham told the fans in her commitment video.

Cunningham told her future teammates that Tucson would be home when she made her official visit the weekend of June 19.

In addition to being ranked No. 10 overall by ESPN HoopGurlz, Cunningham is the No. 3 post. With the rise of Dew in the rankings since she committed last winter, it gives Barnes two five-star recruits to build around.

The pair will come in a year after what is currently the highest-ranked class Arizona has ever had. If the rankings hold, the next class will be the first time the Wildcats have ever welcomed two top-10 recruits.

Cunningham was a member of the five-player 2021-22 MaxPreps Junior All-America first team. She averaged 18.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior.

Highlights and Interviews