UCLA, USC considering leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten

The Pac-12 as we know it could soon look a lot different.

UCLA and USC are in discussions to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in a conference realignment move that would drastically shape the college sports landscape — and Arizona’s position in it.

Jon Wilner of The Mercury News was first to report that the two universities are planning to leave for the Big Ten as soon as 2024. Wilner reported that the move “has not been finalized at the highest levels of power.”

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich reported that the “move is expected to happen” according to their sources.

“A source called the next steps “formalities” and an announcement could come within the next 24 hours,” ESPN reported.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy said an industry source put the likelihood of the move at 90%.

USC & UCLA are expected to join Big Ten as early as 2024 season sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @wilnerhotline. “It’s not official yet but I’d put it at 90 percent,” industry source said. Both Pac-12 schools initially approached Big Ten about joining, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 30, 2022

UCLA and USC’s departure would leave the Pac-12 without two of its flagship brands. It would also disrupt decades’ worth of rivalries and tradition between the Bruins, Trojans and fellow conference members.

On the other hand:

Ducking the Tommy Lloyd era I get it https://t.co/yye5XyINw8 — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) June 30, 2022

In all seriousness, if those schools left the Pac-12, Arizona would have to consider its options including joining the Big 12.