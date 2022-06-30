 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UCLA, USC considering leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten

By Ezra Amacher
ucla-usc-considering-big-10-move-pac-12-conference-realignment-arizona-wildcats Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pac-12 as we know it could soon look a lot different.

UCLA and USC are in discussions to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in a conference realignment move that would drastically shape the college sports landscape — and Arizona’s position in it.

Jon Wilner of The Mercury News was first to report that the two universities are planning to leave for the Big Ten as soon as 2024. Wilner reported that the move “has not been finalized at the highest levels of power.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Heather Dinich reported that the “move is expected to happen” according to their sources.

“A source called the next steps “formalities” and an announcement could come within the next 24 hours,” ESPN reported.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy said an industry source put the likelihood of the move at 90%.

UCLA and USC’s departure would leave the Pac-12 without two of its flagship brands. It would also disrupt decades’ worth of rivalries and tradition between the Bruins, Trojans and fellow conference members.

On the other hand:

In all seriousness, if those schools left the Pac-12, Arizona would have to consider its options including joining the Big 12.

