California PF Devin Williams hoping for Arizona offer after including Wildcats in Top 5

How much do recruits want to play for Tommy Lloyd? A 3-star power forward from California has included Arizona in his top 5 despite the Wildcats not actually offering him a scholarship.

Devin Williams has the UA among his finalists along with Texas Tech, UCLA, UNLV and USC. Those schools have offered him, while Arizona has yet to do so.

The 6-foot-10, 200-pound Williams is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 135 prospect in the 2023 class, as well as the 29th-best power forward and the No. 18 player from California. He plays for Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., as well as the Compton Magic traveling squad that has produced many UA players over the years.

Williams, who is ranked No. 80 overall and a 4-star prospect by On3, told Joe Tipton why he included Arizona in his finalists despite no formal offer:

“Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is an extremely good coach, especially for being new. Coach (Jack) Murphy has been recruiting me the hardest from over there for sure. They develop their bigs extremely, extremely well. They also had a good run this year in the tournament; Pac-12 champs. I love the coaches over there and the guys over there. Everyone is really good people and they’re looking to win a lot. I love everything about them.”

Arizona currently has two commitments in the 2023 recruiting class: 5-star point guard Kylan Boswell and 4-star shooting guard KJ Lewis. The Wildcats also are hosting 5-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr. this weekend.