Former Arizona diver Delaney Schnell wins pair of medals at World Championships

Former Arizona diver Delaney Schnell continues to rack up medals on the world stage.

Schnell earned a pair of medals at this week’s FINA World Diving Championships in Budapest, Hungary, earning silver in the women’s 10m synchro and bronze in the mixed 10m synchro.

Olympians @KatrinaDiver and Delaney Schnell sync up for silver in the women's 10m synchro! #FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/8wjzAGFa0q — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 30, 2022

Took on the Tower.



Delaney Schnell and @carsonltyler finish on the world championships podium in the mixed 10m synchro event! #FINABudapest2022 pic.twitter.com/jp0pUVpmPL — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 1, 2022

Schnell teamed up with Florida State’s Katrina Young in the women’s 10m synchro, the same event she earned a silver medal in at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Schnell’s latest silver medal matched the United States’ best ever result in a synchro event in world diving championships history, according to NBC Sports.

Schnell and Young were in fourth place heading into the final round. They rallied to earn 299.40 points, 69 points behind the first place pair from China.

What’s most impressive about Schnell’s latest medal in the women’s 10m synchro is that she earned it with a different diving partner than at the Olympics, where she competed alongside Jessica Parratto.

Schnell’s second medal came in the mixed 10m synchro. She competed with Indiana’s Carson Tyler.

Schnell now has three medals to her name at FINA World Championships, having previously earned bronze at the 2019 games.

The Tucson native won the 2022 Pac-12 platform and 1-meter championships in her senior year.