Arizona AD Dave Heeke appointed to D1 men’s basketball committee

While the Pac-12 is in a state of turmoil, the business of college athletics must go on. One item of business was appointing the conference’s new representative to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. The NCAA decided it would be the leader of one of the schools that has been at the center of rumors about leaving the conference.

The NCAA announced that Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke would join former Wildcat ADs Cedric Dempsey and Jim Livengood as the only three leaders of Arizona sports to hold that position. Heeke will begin his five-year term in September.

We're excited to announce that @Dave_Heeke will join the @MarchMadnessMBB Committee starting this season! pic.twitter.com/R4EA7zap1W — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) July 14, 2022

“It is a privilege to represent the University of Arizona and the Pac-12 Conference on one of the most prestigious committees in all of college sports,” Heeke was quoted in UA’s press release. “The NCAA Tournament is the epitome of excellence in college athletics, and I am honored to serve on this committee to ensure it remains the premier event and competition for all student-athletes, coaches, staff members, fans, and alumni to enjoy.”

Heeke will replace Martin Jarmond of UCLA as the conference’s representative. UCLA will be leaving the league along with USC in 2024 to join the Big Ten.