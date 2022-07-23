Arizona men’s golf releases 2022-23 schedule

Arizona men’s golf will be racking up the airline miles next season.

The program released its 2022-23 schedule this week, which includes tournaments in six different states plus Mexico.

Arizona opens the season at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale Sept. 9-11. The UA then travels to the Midwest for the Fighting Illini Invitational in Olympia Fields, Ill. Sept. 16-18, followed by the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich. Sept. 26-28.

The Wildcats round out the fall schedule with the Isleworth Collegiate in Windermere, Fl. Oct. 23-24.

The UA tees off the spring season by hosting the Arizona Intercollegiate at Tucson Country Club Jan. 30-31. The following month, the Wildcats travel to Lihue, Hi. for the John Burns Intercollegiate Feb. 16-18. They then compete in the Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico March 5-7.

The Wildcats host the Arizona N.I.T. at Tucson Omni National Golf Club March 17-18, then travel to Santa Cruz, Ca. for the Western Intercollegiate April 10-12. Arizona concludes the regular season at the ASU Thunderbird Intercollegiate in Tempe April 14-15.

“Our schedule will challenge our team while putting them in a variety of environments that will prepare us for postseason golf as well,” said head coach Jim Anderson. “Our fall schedule includes two new events for us in Michigan and Florida before our winter and spring that will keep us out west. We are also excited to host our annual home tournaments at Tucson Country Club and Omni Tucson National, which will bring elite college golf to Southern Arizona.”

Arizona returns Chase Sienkiewicz, Chaz Aurilia, Sam Sommerhauser and Johnny Walker from a team that reached the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2011.