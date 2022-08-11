Arizona’s Dana Parker, Trevor Volpe named Pac-12 Postgraduate Scholarship recipients

A pair of Arizona Wildcats athletes have been named Pac-12 Postgraduate Scholarship recipients.

Beach volleyball player Dana Parker and sprints runner Trevor Volpe are Arizona’s 2021-22 award winners. The Pac-12 Postgraduate Scholarship goes to student-athletes who’ve maintained a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and demonstrated a commitment to education, campus and community involvement, and leadership.

Congratulations to our very own Dana Parker and Trevor Volpe, recipients of the @pac12 Postgraduate Scholarships!



Dana (Nursing) and Trevor (Business Analytics) will both continue their studies at @uarizona! — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) August 11, 2022

Parker is pursuing Master’s Entry to the Profession of Nursing, while Volpe is enrolled in a dual degree MBA/MSBA program.

The conference annually awards up to 24 scholarships, two for each member university, of $9,000 each to former and graduating student‐athletes across the conference.

Parker, a native of Flagstaff, is entering her fourth year in the beach volleyball program. In 2021 she went 18-3 with her partner Mady Noble. They won more matches in two sets than any other pair in Arizona history.

Volpe, a Tucson native, competed four seasons as a track athlete. Last year he clocked an outdoor 100m personal record of 10.51 seconds. Volpe was a member of the Arizona 4x100 relay team that placed third at Pac-12 Championships.