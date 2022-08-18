Wildcat Wrap: Arizona swimming and diving hires assistant coach Roric Fink

Editor’s note: With several sports going on this fall, Wildcat Wrap serves as a weekly recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition.

Arizona swimming and diving has hired Roric Fink as an assistant coach, Wildcats head coach Augie Busch announced this week.

Fink previously served as a UA assistant coach from 2003-10 under former head coach Frank Busch. Fink also coached at Ford Aquatics in Tucson from 2000-03. While at Ford Aquatics, Fink helped develop Lacey Nymeyer, Dave Rollins, Tyler DeBerry, and Marcus Titus, all of whom went on to win NCAA National Championships with Arizona.

Mostly recently Fink was an assistant coach at SMU and before that associate coach at Texas for eight years.

“I am excited to return to Tucson and the University of Arizona,” Fink said. “Tucson is an amazing place to live. I know the coaching staff well and am excited to have an opportunity to work with them at Arizona. Of course, the student-athletes are what make this program tick and I have been overwhelmed with how welcoming they have been before I even arrive in Tucson. Bear Down!”

Men’s and women’s golf

A pair of Arizona Wildcats golfers — one former, one current — made headlines in the past week.

Trevor Werbylo officially earned his PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA’s developmental tour. Werbylo will be eligible to compete for PGA Tour events beginning with next month’s Fortinet Championship.

A Tucson native, Werbylo had three top 10 finishes and one win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Werbylo competed for Arizona from 2017-21 and was a key member of the Wildcats’ 2021 Pac-12 championship team.

Earlier this week Gile Bite Starkute won the Arizona Women’s Amateur Stroke Play competition, shooting 67-75-69 over three rounds.

Starkute, a rising senior, was named a WGCA All-American Scholar Team honoree last season.

Gilė Bitė Starkutė, 2022 Women’s State Amateur Stroke Play Champion



Gilė (67-75-69) shot two of the tournament’s three low rounds to secure the title



Cross country

