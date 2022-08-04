WATCH: Post-practice interviews from defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, LBs Jerry Roberts, Malik Reed and Ammon Allen

The second day of Arizona’s preseason training camp is in the books, the last in which the Wildcats will go without pads. Friday’s workout will introduce shoulder shells, with full pads coming on Tuesday in the sixth practice of camp.

Our full Day 2 camp report can be found here. Below are the post-practice interviews with defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and three of his candidates to start at inside linebacker: senior Jerry Roberts, sophomore Malik Reed and redshirt freshman Ammon Allen, a walk-on who was put on scholarship in July.