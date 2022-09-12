Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s Pac-12 opener at Cal

Arizona’s season began with a win in sunny California, and the Golden State is where the Wildcats will open Pac-12 play, albeit a few hundred miles to the north.

The UA will visit Cal for its conference opener on Sept. 24, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

Arizona (1-1) hasn’t played in Berkeley since 2017, when it won 45-44 in double overtime. The Wildcats have won six straight over the Golden Bears (2-0) including last year’s 10-3 Homecoming victory that snapped a 20-game losing streak.

Cal, which visits Notre Dame on Saturday, has opened the 2022 season with home wins over UC-Davis (34-13) and UNLV (20-13). The Bears are being led at quarterback by Jack Plummer, a transfer from Purdue who is the older brother of UA QB Will Plummer.

Arizona wraps up nonconference play Satruday night at home against North Dakota State. The Bison (2-0) have won 10 straight including last season’s FCS championship game.