Former Arizona Wildcats CB Jace Whittaker elevated to Cardinals roster

Jace Whittaker’s persistence as an Arizona Cardinal has paid off again.

The Cardinals promoted the former Arizona Wildcats cornerback to their active roster ahead of their road matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

We have elevated LB Devon Kennard and CB Jace Whittaker to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 17, 2022

Whittaker has bounced back and forth between the Cardinals practice squad and active roster since joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Whittaker played four games for Arizona as a rookie in 2020, recording four tackles. Last season he played just two games for the Cardinals, accumulating three tackles.

Whittaker’s promotion to the active roster comes as Trayvon Mullen nurses a toe injury that kept him out of Arizona’s season opener against Kansas City,

The Cardinals secondary will need as much help as possible Sunday slowing down Raiders receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

Arizona’s defense allowed five passing touchdowns to the Chiefs last Sunday.

Whittaker played four seasons for Arizona (2015-19). As a senior he recorded three interceptions.